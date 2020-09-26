B.C. election 2020: Esquimalt-Metchosin

Send this page to someone via email

Esquimalt has long been fertile territory for the BC NDP, and the party has won some version of the district in every election except for one since 1979.

NDP incumbent Mitzi Dean, a former social worker and non-profit executive, won the district by a margin of nearly 19 per cent in 2017.

The BC Liberals have nominated public affairs consultant RJ Senko.

The riding is among several that the BC Greens are eying on Vancouver Island, after a strong finish in the 2017 election.

In that contest, Green candidate Andy MacKinnon finished in third place, but only about 650 votes behind the Liberal candidate and former Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins.

The NDP has traditionally done well in Esquimalt proper, while right-leaning candidates have drawn their support from the newer Victoria suburbs of View Royal and Colwood.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

BC NDP: Mitzi Dean

BC Liberals: RJ Senko

Swing riding meter

The NDP has won a version of this riding in nine of the last 10 elections in Esquimalt. The single exception was the 2001 election when the Liberals swept to power leaving the New Democrats with just two seats.

In 2017, Dean won with a margin of 18.63 per cent. It was the 45th closest of 87 races across B.C., and the 20th closest of the 41 seats won by the NDP.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Mitzi Dean — 11,816 votes (46.24%)

BC Liberal: Barb Desjardins — 7,055 votes (27.62%)

BC Greens: Andy MacKinnon — 6,339 votes (24.81%)

Libertarian: Josh Steffler — 171 votes (0.67%)

Independent: Delmar Martay — 102 votes (0.4%)

Communist: Tyler Strandlund — 65 votes (0.25%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.