Quebec’s Milliard scoffs at PQ letter to anglophones

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Quebec Liberal leader Charles Milliard says he doesn’t think the PQ leader’s charm offensive to anglophones is going to work.

A letter to anglophones written by PQ party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was published in the National Post on Tuesday. In the letter he asks English speakers to keep an open mind about the sovereignist party.

“Well, it’s a nice try,” Milliard said. “I guess he has every right to try to talk to the English-speaking communities, but they surely know that they haven’t been spoken to for the past four, eight, 12, 20 years by the Parti Québécois.”

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In St-Pierre Plamondon’s letter, he says he is writing with an “open mind” as the election approaches. The sovereigntist leader added he would “even ensure that the rights currently enjoyed by the English-speaking community are entrenched in the constitution.”

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Karim Boulos, a political analysis, said he thinks the PQ needs to lessen the “boogeyman effect,” but he applauded St-Pierre Plamondon for shooting his shot with Quebec’s roughly one million anglophones.

Still, he doesn’t think it will change many minds.

“I don’t see how a simple letter in the newspaper saying, ‘vote for us, we’ll take care of you,’ when the history from 1975 onwards has been anything but in terms of anglo rights,” Boulos said.

The PQ leader declined Global News’ request for an interview.

Despite the plea, Millard said he does not think the letter will have much of an effect.

“I’m not sure it’s going to change anything,” he told Global News. “It was done at the National Post, which is a media mostly outside of Quebec. That’s his plan, and we’ll see what happens with that.”

Quebec’s next provincial election is Oct. 5.