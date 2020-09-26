B.C. election 2020: Coquitlam-Maillardville

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam-Maillardville has leaned towards the NDP for close to three decades, but remains on the BC Liberals target list.

The New Democrats have elected an MLA in a version of the district in every vote since 1979, with the exceptions of 2001 and 1983.

Incumbent Selina Robinson, who served as housing and citizens’ services minister in the NDP government, has held the riding since 2013.

Robinson won the seat by a wide margin in 2017, but previous contests have not been cake walks for the NDP.

In the 2013 election, Robinson won by just 41 votes, and the BC Liberals have come within 1,000 votes of capturing it in 2005 and 2009.

The suburbs closer to Mundy Lake and Colony Farm tend to support the Liberals, while NDP support is fairly evenly distributed through the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP will need to hold this riding if they hope to form a majority government, while flipping the seat would help open up a path to power for the BC Liberals.

Candidates

BC NDP incumbent Selina Robinson is expected to run again.

Swing riding meter

The BC NDP have won this riding in six of the last seven elections, though the 2013 contest was a squeaker.

Robinson won in 2017 with 12.91 per cent of the vote, making it the 30th closest of 87 races across the province. It was the 15th closest of the 41 seats the NDP won.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Selina Robinson — 11,438 votes (50.61%)

BC Liberals: Steve Kim — 8,519 votes (37.7%)

BC Greens: Nicola Spurling — 2,467 votes (10.92%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.