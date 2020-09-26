B.C. election 2020: Nechako Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A sprawling, rural riding that spans the centre of British Columbia, Nechako Lakes has traditionally voted for the BC Liberals and the Social Credit party before them.

BC Liberal incumbent John Rustad has held the seat and its predecessor Prince George-Omineca since 2005.

In the last two elections, Rustad came close to defeating his NDP opponent by a two-to-one margin.

Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Houston forms the backbone of the riding, which stretches as far north as Bulkley House and as far south as Eutsuk Lake.

Candidates

BC Liberals: John Rustad

BC NDP: Anne Marie Sam

Swing riding meter

Nechako Lakes is a safe BC Liberal seat.

In 2017 Rustad won by a margin of 24.58 per cent. Only 27 of B.C.’s 87 ridings had larger margins of victory for their winners. Twenty-nine of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won in 2017 were closer races than this one.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: John Rustad — 5,307 votes (54.39%)

BC NDP: Anne Marie Sam — 2,909 votes (29.81%)

BC Greens: Douglas Gook — 878 votes (9%)

Libertarian: John Rempel — 438 votes (4.49%)

Independent: Al Trapuh — 226 votes (2.31%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

