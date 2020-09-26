B.C. election 2020: Kelowna West

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna West remains among the safest BC Liberal seats in B.C.

Former premier Christy Clark won the riding in a 2013 byelection after the BC Liberals won the 2013 provincial election but Clark lost her own seat.

Ben Stewart, who stepped aside for Clark, won the riding back in another by-election in 2018 after Clark resigned in the wake of her 2017 election defeat.

The riding was formerly known as Westside-Kelowna.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Ben Stewart

Swing riding meter

The BC Liberals have won Kelowna West in every contest since it was formed in 2009 from portions of three other districts — all of which are also very Liberal friendly.

In the 2017 election, the Liberals won by a margin of 33.71 per cent. Only nine of B.C.’s 87 ridings saw the winner finish with a wider margin of victory. The Liberals won with a larger margin in just five ridings.

2018 byelection results

BC Liberal: Ben Stewart — 8,406 votes (56.28%)

NDP: Shelley Cook — 3,511 votes (23.51%)

BC Greens: Robert Stupka — 1,893 votes (12.67%)

BC Conservative: Mark Thompson — 1,006 votes (6.73%)

Libertarian: Kyle Geronazzo — 121 votes (0.81%)

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Christy Clark — 15,674 votes (58.98%)

BC NDP: Shelley Cook — 6,712 votes (25.25%)

BC Greens: Robert Mellalieu — 3,628 votes (13.64%)

Independent: Brian Thiesen — 570 votes (2.14%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.