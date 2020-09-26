B.C. election 2020: Richmond North Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Based on previous elections, Richmond North Centre is seen as the most Liberal of all the Richmond seats.

The city is considered a crucial battleground this year, with the BC NDP optimistic they can break through in a community that has historically strongly supported the BC Liberals.

But the Liberals are not just going to hand it over.

Richmond North Centre was created in 2017, when Richmond Centre and Richmond East were redistributed. But this riding, no matter the name, has BC Liberal territory since 1991.

Teresa Wat won by nearly 2,800 votes in the last turn at the polls. The former broadcast television executive served as Christy Clark’s minister of trade. She is seeking her third term in office.

BC Liberals: Teresa Wat

Richmond North Centre was the 41st closest race in the 2017 election based on winning percentage. Wat won by 18.44 per cent. It was the 20th closest race of the 43 seats won by the BC Liberals that year.

Elections Results 2017

BC Liberals: Teresa Wat, 7,916 votes (52.48%)

BC NDP: Lyren Chiu, 5,135 votes (34.04%)

BC Greens: Ryan Kemp Marciniw, 1,579 votes (10.47%)

Independent: Dong Pan, 336 votes (2.23%)

Action: John Crocock 117 votes (0.78%)

