B.C. election 2020: Courtenay-Comox

Send this page to someone via email

The entire 2017 election came down to Courtenay-Comox on election night.

NDP candidate Ronna Rae Leonard was just nine votes ahead of Liberal Jim Benninger when the clock struck midnight on election night. The Liberals were just one seat short of a majority government and shaking their heads on how they could have lost a riding they had won by nearly 2,000 votes in 2013.

After a two-week break to count the mail-in votes, the NDP were declared the winners by 189 votes. In the end it was the second closest riding in the province with a victory margin of 0.64 per cent.

Leonard is running again for the NDP. Brennan Day is the Liberal candidate in the riding.

The BC Conservatives did surprisingly well in this riding in 2017, winning 2,201 votes, and it is unclear whether they will be running a candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Ronna-Rae Leonard

BC Liberals: Brennan Day

Swing Riding Meter

Courtenay-Comox was the second closest riding in the province in 2017 based on winning percentage. Leonard won by just 0.64 per cent. Courtenay-Comox was the closest of the 41 ridings won by the NDP in 2017.

Election Results 2017

NDP: Ronna-Rae Leonard — 10,886 votes (37.4%)

Liberal: Jim Benninger — 10,697 votes (36.7%)

Green: Ernie Sellentin — 5,351 votes (18.4%)

Conservative: Leah McCulloch — 2,201 votes (7.6%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.