B.C. election 2020: Langley

Langley has long elected right-leaning politicians and is considered a safe seat for the BC Liberals.

The riding has elected either social credit or BC Liberal MLAs in every election for more than five decades.

BC Liberal incumbent Mary Polak, who held several cabinet portfolios in Christy Clark’s government, has won four consecutive elections in the riding, three of them by wide margins.

In the 2017 election the BC NDP, riding a surge in support across Metro Vancouver, came closer than they have in years in Langley, though still trailed Polak by more than 2,300 votes.

The riding encapsulates the City of Langley, along with everything south of it between 196th and 232nd Street.

Many of the low-cost apartments in the city centre and areas around Kwantlen University lean towards the NDP, but the rest of the riding is solidly Liberal.

Andrew Mercier is the executive director of the BC Building Trades.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Mary Polak

BC NDP: Andrew Mercier

BC Conservatives: Shelly Jan

Swing riding meter

Langley is considered a safe BC Liberal seat.

In 2017, Polak won by a margin of 9.79 per cent. Twenty of B.C.’s 87 ridings had a closer margin of victory in 2017. It was the 11th closest of the 43 seats the BC Liberals won.

2017 election results

BC Liberals: Mary Polak — 10,755 votes (44.4%)

BC NDP: Gail Chaddock-Costello — 8,384 votes (34.61%)

BC Greens: Elizabeth Walker — 3,699 votes (15.27%)

BC Conservatives: Justin Greenwood — 1,221 votes (5.04%)

Libertarian: Robert Pobran — 166 votes (0.68%)

