B.C. election 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim

The class of 2005 is something of NDP lore. The first time John Horgan was elected. The first time Carole James was elected. The first time Adrian Dix was elected. The first time Rob Fleming was elected.

This election also marks the end of the line for three members of the class of ’05.

Along with Shane Simpson and Claire Trevena, Scott Fraser is calling it a career.

The long time MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim has been in political life for a long time. The mayor of Tofino in the late 1990s turned MLA in the mid-2000s. He served as Horgan’s minister of Indigenous Relations and no matter who you asked it is hard for someone to say a bad thing about Fraser.

The woman hoping to replace him has similar credentials. Tofino mayor Josie Osborne is running for the NDP and like Fraser, she has many fans across Vancouver Island and the province.

The 48-year-old has been mayor since 2013.

The BC Liberals have nominated Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon om the riding.

Nominated Candidates

BC NDP: Josie Osborne

BC Liberal: Helen Poon

Swing riding meter

The BC NDP has won this seat every time since 1972 except in the 2001 election.

Mid Island-Pacific Rim was the 53rd closest riding out of 87 in the province in 2017 based on the winning percentage. Fraser won by 23.36 per cent. It was the 26th closest victory of the NDP’s 41 seats.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Scott Fraser, 12,556 votes (49.05%)

BC Liberals: Darren Frank DeLuca, 6,576 votes (25.69%)

BC Greens: Alicia La Rue, 5,208 votes (20.34%)

BC Conservatives: Julian Fell, 878 votes (3.43%)

Libertarian: Robert Alexander Clarke, 294 votes (1.15%)

Refederation: Dan Cebuliak, 86 votes (0.34%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.