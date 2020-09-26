Menu

Politics

B.C. election 2020: Vancouver-Hastings

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
Riding map for Vancouver-Kingsway.
Riding map for Vancouver-Kingsway. Elections BC

There are a few fun facts about Vancouver-Hastings.

It is one of two ridings in B.C. that the BC NDP has consistently held since the provincial electoral districts were massively redrawn in 1991.

It’s had just two MLAs since then. Niki Sharma hopes to change that.

Sharma won a hotly contested nomination battle for the riding against party executive director Raj Sihota.

The former chair of the Vancouver Park Board is hoping to make a smooth transition to provincial politics. She received lots of support in her nomination from party cabinet ministers and is expected to be part of a new wave of younger and more diverse MLAs if she wins the ballot.

NDP incumbent Shane Simpson most recently served as minister of social development and is not seeking reelection after serving since 2005. He is one of seven cabinet ministers not running again.

Joy MacPhail, a BC NPD cabinet minister in the 1990s and the current chair of ICBC’s board of directors, represented the constituency from 1991 to 2005.

The BC Liberals’ candidate is Alex Read, the CEO of a national private-school business for kids ages one to five.

Nominated Candidates

  • BC NDP: Niki Sharma
  • BC Liberals: Alex Read

Swing Riding Meter

The riding has elected a New Democrat since it was created in 1991.

Vancouver-Hastings was the 83rd closest race in the province out of 87 ridings, based on winning percentage in 2017. Simpson won by 38.49 per cent — the second largest margin based on percentage of the 41 seats won by the BC NDP.

Elections Results 2017

  • BC NDP: Shane Simpson, 14,382 votes (59.98%)
  • BC Liberals: Jane Spitz, 5,152 votes (21.49%)
  • BC Greens: David Wong 4,238 votes (17.67%)
  • Communist Party: Kimball Mark Cariou, 206 votes (0.86%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

