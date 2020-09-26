B.C. election 2020: Burnaby North

Send this page to someone via email

It took the BC NDP five elections to win back the riding on Burnaby North. Now they are looking to hold on to it.

NDP incumbent Janet Routledge will be running again in an attempt to win the riding that borders Vancouver to the west and the Burrard Inlet to the north. Routledge, the NDP’s deputy whip while in government, beat out long-time incumbent Richard T. Lee in 2017.

Routledge beat Lee by more than 1,400 votes. Of all the seats the NDP won in the last provincial election this was the seventh closest race based on victory percentage.

Candidates

BC NDP: Janet Routledge

BC Liberals: Raymond Dong

Swing Riding Meter

Burnaby North was the 17th closest in the province based on winning percentage in the last provincial election.

Routledge won by 9.15 per cent in 2017. It was the ninth closest riding of the 41 ridings won by the NDP.

2017 Results

NDP: Janet Routledge — 9,794 (47.6%)

Liberal: Richard T. Lee — 8,349 (40.6%)

Green: Peter Hallschmid — 2,415 (11.8%)

