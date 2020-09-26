B.C. election 2020: Abbotsford-Mission

Send this page to someone via email

BC Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson is so proud of his constituency that he once bought a container of blueberries from Abbotsford while in Victoria just so he could bring them back to show Abbotsford farmers.

Gibson has had a minimal impact on the provincial scene, but continues to be well-liked in his home community. He is running for re-election in a riding he has served since 2013.

He tallied 12,879 votes in 2017, defeating BC NDP candidate Andrew Christie. Christie received 7,339 votes, finishing ahead of BC Green candidate Jennifer Holmes who had 4,297 ballots.

The BC Liberals have won Abbotsford-Mission with more than 50 per cent of the vote in every election since it was created in 2009.

But the NDP have now nominated the best candidate they have ever had in the riding. Pam Alexis is the current mayor of Mission.

Alexis beat incumbent Mayor Randy Hawes in 2018, securing 5,166 votes to the 2,541 votes Hawes received. Hawes also happens to be a former Liberal MLA.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Simon Gibson

BC NDP: Pam Alexis

Swing riding meter

Based on the 2017 election results, Abbotsford is not considered a swing riding. But with a star candidate that could change. The BC Liberals won by 22 per cent, the 48th closest riding in the 2017 provincial election.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Simon Gibson — 12,879 votes (51.19%)

BC NDP: Andrew Christie — 7,339 votes (29.17%)

BC Greens: Jennifer Holmes — 4,297 (17.08%)

Christian Heritage Party: Dan Cameron — 644 votes (2.56%)

