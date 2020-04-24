A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Since the first case of the novel coronavirus reached Ontario just a few months ago, the infection has spread like wildfire.

Thousands have become ill across the province while hundreds have suffered COVID-19-related deaths as well.

What follows is a timeline of major events since the outbreak began:

Jan. 25: The first presumptive case is reported in Ontario (and Canada) when a man in his 50s, who came from Wuhan, China, feels minor symptoms. He then calls 911 and is placed in isolation at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. His wife becomes the second case and begins self-isolating the following day. The man’s illness is officially confirmed two days later.

Jan. 31: Ontario’s third case of the new coronavirus is confirmed involving a London university student in her 20s who had travelled to China. She initially tested negative for the virus, but a subsequent test at the national lab in Winnipeg came back positive.

Feb. 12: Ontario health officials clear the London woman of the novel coronavirus. She becomes the first case to be resolved in Ontario (and Canada).

Feb. 26: Ontario announces a fifth diagnosis in the province: a woman in her 60s who recently travelled to Iran. Her husband catches the virus from her, becoming the first case of human-to-human transmission in the province.

March 11: A 77-year-old Barrie man dies, becoming Ontario’s first death attributed to COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

March 12: Doug Ford announces that publicly funded schools across the province will be closed for two weeks following March break. While announcing the decision, the Ontario premier also tells families to “travel” and “have fun” on March break. Ontario also announces 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 59.

March 14: Canadians who are out of the country are strongly urged by the federal government to return home as “new restrictions may be imposed with little warning.” Previously, the feds had urged Canadians to cancel or postpone non-essential trips.

March 16: The province recommends the closure of all recreation programs, libraries, private schools, daycares, and churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants, except those that offer takeout or delivery.

March 17: Ford declares a state of emergency in Ontario while ordering some business to be closed, including daycares, bars and restaurants, theatres and private schools.

March 18: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces an agreement between Canada and the U.S. restricting all non-essential travel across the border.

March 19: A 51-year-old Milton man becomes the second person to die of COVID-19 in Ontario. It is believed he caught the virus through local transmission.

March 16: The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks shutters provincial parks until April 30 to protect the health of employees and visitors.

March 19: Ontario health officials say there are 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The provincial total now jumps to 250 active cases.

March 20: An outbreak is declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. By April 9, 29 residents, along with a spouse of a resident, would die of COVID-19 complications. The scene would be repeated at long-term care homes across the province.

March 23: Ford orders the closure of all non-essential businesses across the province for 14 days. Some are surprised when the list of businesses to close does not include liquor stores, construction projects and realty services.

March 24: Ontario health officials confirm 85 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 572 active cases. Eight people have died from the virus, while eight others have been cleared.

March 27: The Ford government issues an emergency alert to people’s phones in an attempt to warn recent travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.

March 30: The province orders the shutdown of all outdoor amenities while also extending the emergency order through April 12.

March 31: The province announces that Ontario schools will remain closed until at least May.

April 3: The province releases its first projections, saying there could be just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths and 80,000 cases by the end of April if the current measures in place are upheld. The province also extends the list of non-essential businesses that must close, including non-critical industrial construction projects. Metrolinx, which manages transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, announces further reduced service for GO Transit after a 90 per cent drop in ridership.

April 6: The first COVID-19 case surfaces in a northwestern Ontario Indigenous community, prompting calls for a military hospital to be set up.

April 8: Ontario reports 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 21 more deaths, bringing the provincial totals to 5,276 cases and 174 deaths. Provincial officials also report that 2,074 patients have recovered from the virus.

April 8: Ontario orders grocery stores and pharmacies to be closed on Friday and Sunday of the holiday weekend across the province in an effort to ensure employees get a breather.

April 14: Ontario extends the state of emergency for another four weeks and pledges further resources to long-term care homes, which have become the epicentre of the crisis in the province.

April 18: Provincial officials report 485 new cases and 36 new deaths, bringing provincial totals to 10,010 and 514, respectively.

April 20: The Ontario government releases the latest modelling, which shows that community spread may have peaked across the province, but officials also warn that numbers continue to grow in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings.

April 23: Doug Ford confirms his mother-in-law, who is a resident of a Toronto long-term care home, has tested positive for COVID-19.