Ontario surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19-related deaths, adds 3,338 new coronavirus cases

Ontario is reporting 3,338 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 219,120.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s which saw 3,945 new infections. On Saturday, 3,443 new cases were reported and 4,249 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 931 cases were recorded in Toronto, 531 were in Peel Region, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara Region, 165 in Waterloo Region and 159 in Ottawa.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,012 — surpassing the 5,000 death milestone — after 29 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported a record high in hospitalizations as there are 1,563 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 80 from the previous day), with 387 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 268 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

The government said 46,403 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 28,774 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,548,014 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 7.7 per cent, up slightly from Sunday’s percentage of 6.2, but down from one week ago at 9.7 per cent.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 122,105 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 11, 2021

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the province has administered 122,105 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,884 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 183,476 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,756 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 30,632 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 30,079, and up from last Monday at 24,778.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The seven-day average has now reached 3,555, also an all-time high, up from yesterday at 3,546 and up from last week at 2,982.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

106,941 people are male — an increase of 1,611 cases.

110,785 people are female — an increase of 1,709 cases.

28,597 people are 19 and under — an increase of 517 cases.

79,877 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,160 cases.

63,168 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 910 cases.

31,667 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 488 cases.

15,758 people are 80 and over — an increase of 263 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,980 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 13 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 252 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,502 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,260 active cases among staff — up by 70 cases and up by 24 cases, respectively, in the last day.

