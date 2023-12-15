Not too late to get flu, COVID-19 shots before Christmas: experts

Send this page to someone via email

The 14-year-old record of lab-confirmed influenza cases in a week in Alberta fell last week.

The record was set during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009.

For the week ending Dec. 9, there were 1,800 lab-confirmed influenza cases in the province, surpassing the previous record of 1,778 set in the week of Oct. 25, 2009.

Representing nearly nine in 10 of the cases, influenza A (H1N1) is driving this epidemic as we approach the end of the calendar year.

With Christmas get-togethers just days away, there are some tried and true ways to prevent giving or receiving influenza as a gift.

2:06 Lethbridge pharmacy faces challenge in initial vaccine rollouts

At the top of Dr. Daniel Gregson’s list is getting vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the most important thing,” the University of Calgary infectious diseases assistant professor said. “That’s going to really reduce your risk of getting infections by about half, your risk of getting in the hospital by about half.”

Gregson also recommended using the days ahead of a dinner or other get-together to prevent bringing an unwanted guest.

“You might think about other things we used, non-pharmaceutical things to prevent infection during that week before your Christmas function,” he said. “Avoiding large crowds, going out in large crowds with masks on. Those are all things you can do to reduce your risk over the holiday seasons.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the use of respirators, like NIOSH-certified N95 or certified KN95, can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, guidance that matches with what aerosol scientists say about preventing airborne diseases.

“The other thing really is that if you’re sick, don’t go,” Gregson said.

One pharmacist told Global News there’s so much supply of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations that many of his colleagues are able to help people on a walk-in basis.

Vishal Sukhadaya, pharmacist and owner of a Medicine Shoppe in Lethbridge, likened vaccinations to a first line of defence.

“The vaccines actually train our immune cells how to fight with actual viruses. If we don’t have any training, we won’t be able to fight with the viruses accordingly,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year, surprisingly, the flu vaccination rate is substantially low compared to last year. So we are seeing many flu cases and we have actually a few patients who are dealing with severe complications.

“I would encourage everyone to just get the vaccination done at their closest pharmacy.”

According to the province’s dashboard, only 22.1 per cent of Albertans have received an influenza shot, making it the second-lowest coverage rate since 2009.

In the 2009-10 influenza season (which runs from autumn to autumn), 36 per cent of Albertans were immunized by the end of May 2010.

That was following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the swine flu pandemic in 2009. The province’s report reviewing that pandemic said record levels of coverage in many populations, including high-risk and Indigenous populations, were achieved due to public health officials delivering vastly more influenza shots using tactics like mass immunization clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

It was only in the 2020-21 flu season that Alberta broke the 2009-10 high-water mark of vaccinations.

And according the province’s dashboard, there have been 1,097 hospitalizations, 132 intensive care admissions and 34 deaths due to influenza this influenza season. The youngest death was an Albertan in their 30s, which was recorded this month.

The year of the swine flu pandemic, 64 Albertans died of that disease, 1,276 were hospitalized and 240 were admitted to ICU.

Public health officials say it takes on average about two weeks for antibodies to be produced following an immunization.

This fall, new formulas for flu and COVID-19 shots have been formulated to address strains most likely to be in circulation.

“It’s not too late for your flu shot,” Gregson said, looking ahead to the Christmas break.