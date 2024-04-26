Menu

Share

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Grassroots group demands better public transit in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 6:38 pm
2 min read
File photo of a transit bus in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of a transit bus in Kelowna, B.C. File / Global News
A grassroots organization is calling for better public transit throughout the Okanagan.

On Friday, the Okanagan Transit Alliance released a public letter “urging immediate action to address the critical challenges facing public transit in the Okanagan region.”

The OTA claims that the letter — directed to local city councils and relevant provincial ministers — had the backing of 29 other organizations and more than 400 residents.

Click to play video: 'BC Transit launches unique bus service in Kelowna much like Uber'
BC Transit launches unique bus service in Kelowna much like Uber

“Kelowna’s transportation master plan explains that Kelowna was designed around the car, and that the city’s inhabitants drive the equivalent of going to the moon and back three times every weekday,” the organization says.

“The city also uses more space for parking than for housing.”

According to the group, 73 per cent of Kelowna residents haven’t used transit in the last year, with that number rising to 79 per cent in Vernon and 82 per cent in Penticton.

The OTA said transformative change to public transit is urgently needed “to combat rising living costs, tackle climate change, and improve housing accessibility.”

“At a time when British Columbians are grappling with multiple crises, from affordability to climate change, it is imperative that we prioritize proven solutions,” Kirstin Pulles of the OTA said.

Click to play video: 'Townhall meeting discusses transit improvements for Kelowna'
Townhall meeting discusses transit improvements for Kelowna

“Investing in public transportation is key to creating an accessible, vibrant, and sustainable community, so let’s design a system that really meets people’s needs.”

The letter included demands of local management, frequent service development, free fares for youth and expanding HandyDART.

The OTA said releasing the open letter coincides with an upcoming meeting with the Ministry of Transportation.

“During the meeting, representatives from the OTA will present their transit priorities and advocate for the implementation of the proposed changes to improve public transit in the region.”

Global News has reached out to various cities and the three regional districts.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming support from our community who recognize the urgent need for action,” OTA spokesperson Benjamin Harris.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with community members, elected leaders across the Okanagan, and the provincial government to build a more sustainable, equitable, and accessible public transit system for this growing region.”

Click to play video: 'Transit funding commitments'
Transit funding commitments
