Regina’s Cornwall Centre Hudson’s Bay Company to shut its doors

It is the end of an era at Regina’s Cornwall Centre, as one of its longstanding businesses is closing for good.

The Hudson’s Bay store will close to the public in April 2025.

In a statement from the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) Monday, HBC says it “continually evaluates its real estate portfolio and looks at opportunities to optimize holdings.”

“Through normal course of business, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision not to renew the lease for the Hudson’s Bay store at Cornwall Centre in Regina.”

“We thank our customers in Regina for their patronage and hope to continue serving the community,” the statement went on to read.

Hudson’s Bay will continue to operate its store in Saskatoon, and will also serve customers through thebay.com

According to the statement from HBC, they will explore transfer opportunities to employees where feasible.