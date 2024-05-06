Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s Cornwall Centre Hudson’s Bay Company to shut its doors

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 8:06 pm
1 min read
Hudson's Bay Company will be closing its doors at the Regina Cornwall Centre in April 2025. View image in full screen
Hudson's Bay Company will be closing its doors at the Regina Cornwall Centre in April 2025. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It is the end of an era at Regina’s Cornwall Centre, as one of its longstanding businesses is closing for good.

The Hudson’s Bay store will close to the public in April 2025.

In a statement from the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) Monday, HBC says it “continually evaluates its real estate portfolio and looks at opportunities to optimize holdings.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Through normal course of business, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision not to renew the lease for the Hudson’s Bay store at Cornwall Centre in Regina.”

“We thank our customers in Regina for their patronage and hope to continue serving the community,” the statement went on to read.

Trending Now

Hudson’s Bay will continue to operate its store in Saskatoon, and will also serve customers through thebay.com

Story continues below advertisement

According to the statement from HBC, they will explore transfer opportunities to employees where feasible.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices