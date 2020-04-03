Coronavirus: GO Transit further reducing service temporarily after 90% ridership drop

Send this page to someone via email

As the province continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, GO Transit has announced a further reduction in service amid a major ridership drop.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News in a statement that with ridership being down by approximately 90 per cent compared to this time last year, adjustments will be made to train and bus services as of Wednesday.

Trains will continue to serve all train stations except for West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, which will periodically be served by Route 18 GO buses. Buses will continue to serve all routes. Some routes will see service every 60 to 90 minutes.

UP Express is unaffected by the temporary reductions. Trains will continue to operate every 30 minutes.

GO Transit also recently announced cash payments won’t be accepted on buses and at train station service counters. Cash will still be accepted at ticket vending machines. Riders were encouraged to top up their Presto fare cards.

As of Friday morning, the Ontario government said there were 3,255 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 67 Ontario residents have died and 1,023 cases have been deemed resolved.

#COVID19 Update: Starting April 8, we are reducing GO train & bus service levels in order to sustain a safe transit experience customers can rely on. Please check schedule changes before you GO: https://t.co/6WtDaRflCr pic.twitter.com/K4KPIUCsfW — GO Transit (@GOtransit) April 3, 2020