Health

Coronavirus: GO Transit, UP Express reducing service amid anticipated ridership drop

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 5:54 pm
GTA families rethink March Break travel plans during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: A normally busy time for travel for Toronto-area families has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Sean O’Shea reports on travellers that have shown up for their flights, and those that have cancelled.

Metrolinx has announced it is scaling back service on GO Transit and UP Express amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the transit agency, the service changes will take effect on Wednesday and details will be announced on Sunday.

“We are reducing services to be in line with the expected reduction in ridership due to March Break, school closures and the significant shift in many organizations’ work-from-home policy,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 79

“Metrolinx is working with municipal transit authorities across the region to ensure our services remain coordinated to offer the best travel choices for our customers.”

As of Friday morning, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Parliament to shutter for 5 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
