Coronavirus: GO Transit, UP Express reducing service amid anticipated ridership drop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Metrolinx has announced it is scaling back service on GO Transit and UP Express amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the transit agency, the service changes will take effect on Wednesday and details will be announced on Sunday.

“We are reducing services to be in line with the expected reduction in ridership due to March Break, school closures and the significant shift in many organizations’ work-from-home policy,” the statement said.

“Metrolinx is working with municipal transit authorities across the region to ensure our services remain coordinated to offer the best travel choices for our customers.”

As of Friday morning, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.