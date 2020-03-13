Ontario confirms 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing provincial total to 79

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials say there are now 79 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the province as of Friday.

Officials announced 19 new cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 80s from the Niagara Region is listed as needing hospitalization after contracting the disease. All other patients are listed as self-isolating at home.

The five patients numbered as cases 75 to 79 are all listed as being from Toronto but their age, gender, hospital, and form of transmission were not released.

The new cases announced include patients being from Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Niagara, Ottawa and Waterloo.

Some patients that contracted the virus had a travel history to Egypt, U.S., and England, while others contracted COVID-19 through close contact.

Announced late Thursday evening, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife – was tested positive for the disease. Thursday saw Ontario’s confirmed cases jump by 17.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams is recommending the immediate suspension of all large public events and gatherings of more than 250 people due to the virus.

Canada’s Public Health agency is advising against non-essential travel. They recommend Canadians cancel or postpone trips as the country works to contain the spread of COVID-19.

— With files from The Canadian Press.