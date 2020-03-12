Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 4:10 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 4:39 pm
WATCH LIVE: Education Minister Stephen Lecce is providing an update on the closure of Ontario schools for two weeks.

The Ontario government has ordered all publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March Break due to concerns about coronavirus.

“Since we first learned of COVID-19 as an emerging public health issue, Ontario has been diligently monitoring the developing situation to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians,” a joint statement from Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliot and Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday afternoon.

“Based on advice from Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table, the minister of education has issued a ministerial order to close all publicly funded schools in Ontario for two weeks following March break in response to the emergence in Ontario of COVID-19.”

Officials called the move “necessary to keep people safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, including baby boy

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community,” the statement said.

During a news conference at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon, Williams encouraged families to refrain from closed spaces with large numbers of people over the closure period.

Schools will still be open on Friday. The order closing schools until April 5 takes effect as of Saturday.

The announcement comes hours after the province announced the largest single-day spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, there were 59 confirmed cases.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsStephen Leccecoronavirus canadaOntario schoolscovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario schools closed coronavirusOntario schools coronavirusOntario schools COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.