Ontario health official recommends cancellation of events with over 250 attendees

TORONTO – Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is recommending the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people due to COVID-19.

In a memo to be issued today, Dr. David Williams says organizers of smaller gatherings should consult with their local public health unit.

He says all Ontarians should practice social distancing as much as possible to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government announced Thursday that Ontario is closing all public schools for two weeks following March break.

No government directive has yet been issued to daycares, but Williams says child-care centres should actively screen children, parents, staff and visitors for any COVID-19 symptoms and travel history.

Meanwhile, some of Ontario’s largest universities are cancelling in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns.

