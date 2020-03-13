Menu

Health

Ontario health official recommends cancellation of events with over 250 attendees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2020 11:39 am
Updated March 13, 2020 11:40 am
Major events cancelled because of COVID-19
Festivals, sporting events, concerts and conferences are being cancelled as organizers take a "better safe than sorry" approach to coronavirus concerns. SFU Marketing Professor Lindsay Meredith looks at the possible ripple effects.

TORONTO – Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is recommending the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people due to COVID-19.

In a memo to be issued today, Dr. David Williams says organizers of smaller gatherings should consult with their local public health unit.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Reports of lengthy lines, shelves running low at several Ontario grocery stores

He says all Ontarians should practice social distancing as much as possible to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The provincial government announced Thursday that Ontario is closing all public schools for two weeks following March break.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All publicly funded schools in Ontario closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

No government directive has yet been issued to daycares, but Williams says child-care centres should actively screen children, parents, staff and visitors for any COVID-19 symptoms and travel history.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some of Ontario’s largest universities are cancelling in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials tell people not to travel if it’s not essential
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials tell people not to travel if it’s not essential
