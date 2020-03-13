Trudeau says feds likely to urge against international travel over coronavirus fears

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government appears set to recommend citizens do not travel internationally in order to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

In an interview with CBC’s The Current on Friday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked whether the government is looking at further measures on the border to crack down on the spread of the virus and what else could be done to contain it.

He said much of the power right now rests on Canadians themselves but that the government is also considering urging against any foreign travel.

“Instead of feeling completely powerless, Canadians do have a capacity to affect how this unfolds in Canada and, to a certain extent, around the world,” he said.

“We are looking at making a recommendation that people not travel outside the country except for exceptional purposes. That’s an announcement that will likely come later today.”

Trudeau gave the interview from his home in Ottawa, where he is in isolation for the next 14 days.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Trudeau said he is feeling fine and has no symptoms.

Public health officials around the world are grappling with the spread of the new virus, which has infected more than 135,000 people worldwide and killed 4,981.

In Canada, there are 138 confirmed cases and one death.

