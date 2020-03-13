Canada’s House of Commons suspending for 5 weeks as officials battle coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

The House of Commons is shutting down in a bid to tackle the growing spread of the new coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

Officials from the political parties have been in discussions over recent days about whether the House of Commons should return from its scheduled break week next week and on Friday, the Conservative House Leader Mark Strahl and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said all parties had reached an agreement to suspend.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez spoke after all of the opposition parties had voiced their agreement for the motion to adjourn.

He said the House of Commons will be adjourned until April 20 — a five-week break.

The decision comes as public health officials around the world grapple with the spread of the new virus, which has infected more than 135,000 people worldwide and killed 4,981.

In Canada, there are 138 confirmed cases and one death.

Among those infected is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau is in isolation for the next 14 days and working from home as a result.

Two other cabinet ministers — Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, the small business and international trade minister — are also in self-isolation after attending a mining conference in Toronto two weeks ago where an attendee was later diagnosed with the virus.

Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is also in isolation as a precaution after he attended a conference in Washington, D.C., earlier in the month where several people tested positive for the coronavirus.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in isolation as well as a precaution but says health officials do not believe his symptoms are those of coronavirus.

More to come.