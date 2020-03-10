Menu

Canada

Minister of Natural Resources in self-isolation as ‘precaution’ while awaiting COVID-19 results

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 6:27 pm
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday February 17, 2020 in Ottawa. .
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday February 17, 2020 in Ottawa. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan announced Tuesday afternoon that he is going into self-isolation after seeing a doctor for a “persistent” head cold.

The doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I’ve had a persistent head cold for a few days so, as a precaution, I saw a doctor,” O’Regan tweeted.

He said he isn’t aware of contacting anyone infected with the virus but will be in self-isolation until the test results return.

Story continues below advertisement

“They recommended a test for COVID-19. I’m not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results.”

Alberta Health confirms 14 cases of COVID-19 in province

The MP for St. John’s–Mount Pearl added that he feels “fine.”

“Feel fine. But I’ll work from home,” his tweet said.

His staff told Global News the self-isolation began Tuesday.

O’Regan is not the only Member of Parliament to go into self-isolation out of precaution.

Earlier on Monday, Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said he is in self-isolation “out of an abundance of caution” after attending an event in the U.S. at which someone had COVID-19.

— With files by Global News’ Amanda Connolly, Mike Le Couteur

