Health March 10 2020 5:46pm 01:11 Alberta Health confirms 14 cases of COVID-19 in province Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, says Alberta now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All cases are travel-related, she said. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657704/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657704/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?