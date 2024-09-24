Menu

Money

The Bank of Canada is ‘scaling down’ plans for a possible digital loonie

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 2:59 pm
2 min read
Canada looking to create digital consumer currency
WATCH: As more central banks around the world consider options for issuing digital currency, the Bank of Canada is also making its own preparations for a possible future with high-tech legal tender. Eric Sorensen explains how this could fuel the digital economy, and the complications standing in the way – Feb 14, 2021
The Bank of Canada doesn’t see a “compelling case” to move forward with plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after years of study, governor Tiff Macklem said Tuesday.

As part of the Bank of Canada’s mandate to oversee payment and currency frameworks for the country, the central bank since 2020 has been studying what a digital version of the loonie may look like as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin garnered more mainstream attention.

Any potential decision to implement a digital loonie of some kind would be in the hands of Parliament, not the Bank of Canada.

Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking to the Institute of International Finance and the Canadian Bankers Association on Tuesday, said the central bank has built up “an extensive body of knowledge” about what it would take to implement a central bank digital currency in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Bitcoin just hit a new record high. Is it time to reconsider crypto in your portfolio?'
Bitcoin just hit a new record high. Is it time to reconsider crypto in your portfolio?

But, for now, the Bank of Canada is shifting away from preparations for such a plan.

“Recognizing that there is not currently a compelling case to move forward with a CBDC in Canada, the Bank is scaling down its work on a retail central bank digital currency and shifting its focus to broader payments system research and policy development,” Macklem said.

He added that the Bank of Canada will continue to “monitor” global central bank digital currency developments and reiterated that it “will be ready to ensure Canadians always have a safe and secure supply of public money.”

Briefing notes acquired by the Canadian Press from January 2021 revealed officials warned Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland that the issuance of a central bank digital currency would entail “wide-reaching implications for the economy, the financial system” and the Bank of Canada’s operations.

The Bank of Canada’s public consultations on a possible digital loonie from last year showed the vast majority of Canadians who responded to the survey were opposed to the implementation of a central bank digital currency.

— with files from the Canadian Press

