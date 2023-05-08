Menu

Economy

Digital loonie? Bank of Canada wants your thoughts on potential new currency

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada should start issuing digital currency, experts say'
Bank of Canada should start issuing digital currency, experts say
Some technologists are telling the Bank of Canada that its wait-and-see approach when it comes to issuing digital currencies runs the risk of leaving it behind in the race to innovate globally. Anne Gaviola has more – Jun 18, 2021
The Bank of Canada wants to know what Canadians think about the possibility of a digital loonie.

Consultations on what Canadians would like to have included in a digital currency are open online from May 8 until June 19, the Bank of Canada said Monday.

The central bank notes, however, that the decision to launch a digital version of the Canadian dollar remains in the hands of Parliament and physical coins and banknotes aren’t going anywhere.

The central bank wants to know how Canadians would use a hypothetical digital currency, as well as any concerns they have about security and accessibility.

While the bank reassured Canadians in its announcement that physical banknotes will always be available to those who want them, it said in a release there could be a future where cash transactions are not common in day-to-day banking, which could inadvertently exclude some from the financial system.

It added that if other central banks or private organizations eventually adopt their own digital currencies, falling behind could be a risk to Canada’s economy and the stability of the financial system.

“As Canada’s central bank, we want to make sure everyone can always take part in our country’s economy,” Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor at the central bank, said in a statement. “That means being ready for whatever the future holds.”

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Freeland demands Poilievre apologizes for past crypto comments during question period'
Freeland demands Poilievre apologizes for past crypto comments during question period
