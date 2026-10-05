Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Cenovus Energy looks to grow as it signs $5.7B deal to buy Athabasca Oil

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2026 4:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Cenovus Energy buying Athabasca Oil in $5.7B deal'
Business Matters: Cenovus Energy buying Athabasca Oil in $5.7B deal
Canadian oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy is buying oilsands producer Athabasca Oil in a cash and stock deal valued at $5.7 billion. That story and more in Business Matters for October 5, 2026.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cenovus Energy Inc. is adding to its already hefty steam-driven oilsands holdings with a $5.7-billion cash-and-stock deal to buy Athabasca Oil Corp., and its chief executive says recent government policy shifts will help unlock production growth from the properties it’s acquiring.

Athabasca has 40,000 barrels per day of oilsands production currently, but Cenovus sees the opportunity to ratchet that up to 115,000 by 2032.

“That represents one of the most significant organic growth opportunities available in Canadian oilsands today,” CEO Jon McKenzie told a conference call with analysts Monday.

The deal comes days after the federal government deemed a proposed million-barrel-a-day pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia the first national-interest project under legislation passed last year. The designation means the pipeline will be subject to a streamlined regulatory review through the major projects office.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa fast tracks ‘Pacific Link’ pipeline, designates as project of national interest'
Ottawa fast tracks ‘Pacific Link’ pipeline, designates as project of national interest

There have been questions over whether Cenovus and its oilsands peers would be willing to invest in enough production growth to fill that massive pipeline by the time it starts up around 2032, as well as several other pipeline expansions set to come online sooner.

Story continues below advertisement

McKenzie said the federal and Alberta governments have taken “positive steps” toward boosting the sector’s competitiveness.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These steps will have a meaningful impact on our ability to advance growth projects, like the ones we are contemplating at Leismer and Corner,” he said, referring to two Athabasca assets that will be added to its portfolio.

Click to play video: 'Business News: Pipeline designation'
Business News: Pipeline designation

Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced businesses will be able to immediately deduct the cost of a broader range of investments against their taxes than they had been previously.

McKenzie said that move “is not immaterial” to its ability to speed up growth.

He also cited upcoming royalty incentives the Alberta government has said it expects to announce in November to spur more oilsands production.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of that fits together to draw capital back into the resource in the Athabasca Basin and probably accelerate growth as well,” McKenzie said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Athabasca shareholders will have the option to receive $12 in cash or 0.264 of a Cenovus common share for each share they hold, subject to limits on the total cash and shares available.

The total cash available is capped at $4.3 billion, while the number of Cenovus shares available under the offer is limited to 44.4 million.

“While the transaction does not come cheap … we view the acquisition as strategically compelling given the scarcity value of top-tier long-duration thermal inventory and the increasingly constructive backdrop for oilsands development,” wrote Desjardins Securities analyst Robert Mann in a note.

Click to play video: 'More than 2,000 jobs could be lost in mega-merger of Cenovus and Husky'
More than 2,000 jobs could be lost in mega-merger of Cenovus and Husky

Just under a year ago, Cenovus closed another multibillion-dollar acquisition of a smaller oilsands peer. After a bitter bidding war with Strathcona Resources Ltd., Cenovus bought MEG Energy for $8.6 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Cenovus shares were trading down four per cent at $44.41 midday Monday, while Athabasca’s were up almost 14 per cent at $12.04.

Cenovus says it expects to close the deal in December, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices