Montreal Liberal MP in self-isolation after attending event with coronavirus patient

Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is in self-isolation “out of an abundance of caution” after attending an event where someone had COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Housefather confirmed the move to Global News, saying he is waiting to hear recommendations for next steps from Toronto Public Health but does not feel any symptoms.

“Last night, we received an email saying that an attendee at the AIPAC conference from Toronto tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Housefather wrote in an email to Global News.

“Toronto Public Health has to do tracing of that individual and so we were advised to stay at home await their recommendation. Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating at home awaiting further instruction from Toronto Public Health officials.

“I feel absolutely fine and it has already been a week since I left the conference. I hope to receive further information from Toronto Public Health in the next day.”

The AIPAC conference refers to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting that took place in Washington, D.C., last week.

The guest list at that conference included many public figures and government officials, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among them. At least two people who attended have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Housefather said he has been told one of those individuals was from Toronto.

There are currently 74 confirmed or presumed cases of the virus in Canada.

