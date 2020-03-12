Sophie Grégoire Trudeau diagnosed with COVID-19; PM to remain in isolation

Send this page to someone via email

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday night, Trudeau’s office said: “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

The statement says she will remain in isolation.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” it said.

Earlier Thursday, Trudeau also went into isolation as Sophie awaited test results.

The statement said he is in “good health with no symptoms.”

“As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the PMO said.

“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.”

