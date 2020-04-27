Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford to unveil reopening framework for Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 8:02 am
Updated April 27, 2020 8:03 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to release reopening framework early next week, Ford says
WATCH (April 24, 2020): Ontario to release reopening framework amid coronavirus pandemic early next week, Ford says

The Ontario government says it will reveal a framework for reopening economy across the province on Monday afternoon after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli at Queen’s Park.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Global News will livestream it here.

READ MORE: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Ontario

On March 17, Ford declared a state of emergency for Ontario, followed by the closure of all non-essential businesses as of March 24.

On Sunday, the Ontario school closure was extended until May 31.

More to come.

