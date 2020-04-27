Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford to unveil reopening framework for Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it will reveal a framework for reopening economy across the province on Monday afternoon after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli at Queen’s Park.

On March 17, Ford declared a state of emergency for Ontario, followed by the closure of all non-essential businesses as of March 24.

On Sunday, the Ontario school closure was extended until May 31.

More to come.

