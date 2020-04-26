Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario school closure extended to May 31

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 12:15 pm
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks regarding COVID-19 and education for students at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, April 10, 2020. .
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks regarding COVID-19 and education for students at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, April 10, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The closure of Ontario’s publicly-funded schools has been extended to the end of May amid the coronavirus pandemic, the province’s education minister has announced.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe,” Stephen Lecce said Sunday in a statement.

“The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning.”

READ MORE: Ontario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400

The Ford government has announced a learn from home program while schools remain closed, and officials have said students will be able to complete the year and obtain credits.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Lecce is set to speak to the media at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 437 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, the lowest case increase since April 13. Twenty-four deaths were also reported.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Ontario government deploys 21K iPads for online learning
