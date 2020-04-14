Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed past May 4

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 2:58 pm
Ontario government seeks to extend State of Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic
The Ontario government will meet on Tuesday as Premier Doug Ford requests an extension to the current state of emergency in the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s public schools won’t be reopening on May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be providing more details on the announcement in the coming days.

“That does not mean that the year’s cancelled,” Ford said.

READ MORE: Ontario legislators to extend state of emergency declaration as COVID-19 case total reaches 7,953

“The minister of education will be out over the next couple days.”

This is the second time the date for reopening schools has been pushed back.

The provincial government previously said schools would be closed until at least May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students.

More to come. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Cases
