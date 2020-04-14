Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed past May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s public schools won’t be reopening on May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be providing more details on the announcement in the coming days.

“That does not mean that the year’s cancelled,” Ford said.

“The minister of education will be out over the next couple days.”

This is the second time the date for reopening schools has been pushed back.

The provincial government previously said schools would be closed until at least May 1 for teachers and May 4 for students.

More to come.

