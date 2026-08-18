‘Generations of knowledge’ to be shared as SPSA enters MOU with First Nations councils

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Wildfire management in Saskatchewan will be informed by First Nations perspectives, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) a provincial agency entered into Tuesday with northern Indigenous governments.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) signed an agreement with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) at the Provincial Response Centre near Prince Albert.

The province said discussions on wildfire responses, as well as prevention, mitigation and recovery, will now include leadership and knowledge from both First Nations councils.

“First Nations are an integral partner in effectively responding to the challenging threat of wildfires in our province,” Michael Weger, the minister responsible for the SPSA, said in a news release.

The agreement will see regular engagement among the stakeholders before, during and after wildfire season, the province said.

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PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said the councils have “generations of knowledge about our lands, our forests and the communities we are working to protect,” that can be shared with the government agency.

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“That knowledge needs to be part of wildfire planning from the beginning — not only when an emergency is already underway,” he added.

MLTC Chief Jeremy Norman said the document will allow First Nations to use their personal experiences of being impacted by fires to inform and strengthen the SPSA’s wildfire preparedness, communications and resilience.

Last summer, Canoe Lake Cree Nation, a MLTC member, was among the communities forced to evacuate as wildfires raged.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to working alongside First Nations leadership to strengthen wildfire preparedness, improve response efforts and support long-term community resilience,” SPSA president and fire commissioner Marlo Pritchard said in the release.

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The Saskatchewan government said this agreement “represents an important step toward a more coordinated approach to wildfire management and stronger relationships among First Nations, provincial and federal partners.”

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Federal departments, including Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Forest Service, will also be included in relevant conversations.

The various bodies will hold regular conversations regarding priorities and recommendations in strengthening wildfire management in Saskatchewan, its release added.

Hardlotte said Ottawa’s inclusion will strengthen wildfire responses.

“This agreement gives us a stronger way to work together before, during and after wildfire seasons,” the grand chief of the PAGC said. “With First Nations, the province and federal partners at the table, we can identify gaps, improve preparedness and make decisions that better protect our people, our communities and our lands.”