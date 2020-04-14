Menu

Politics

Ontario legislators to extend state of emergency declaration due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 6:06 am
Updated April 14, 2020 6:07 am
TORONTO – The Ontario legislature will sit briefly today to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the session on Monday, saying it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.

In previous such sittings, a limited number of politicians have been required to attend in order to respect the need for physical distancing.

READ MORE: 421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 7,470 and 291 deaths

The government is expected to pass five other pieces of legislation to change some regulations for school boards, post-secondary institutions and municipalities during the pandemic.

Ontario reported 421 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
