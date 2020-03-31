Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed until May

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned schools in Ontario will be closed until at least early May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make the announcement in a press conference Tuesday.

Earlier in March, Lecce ordered that all schools close for two weeks following March break, with a return date of April 6.

On March 23, Premier Doug Ford said the April 6 date was “not realistic” and added that more information about the school year would be coming from the government in the coming days.

In addition to announcing the extension of the school closures, Lecce is expected to announce an e-learning plan for students in order to keep course work going.

The director of education at the province’s largest school board told parents Monday night they are developing a plan to connect teachers to students and “restore teacher-led learning to the greatest extent possible as of April 6.”

TDSB’s John Molloy says staff have been trying to determine the devices and internet access families have in the meantime.

— With files from Travis Dhanraj and The Canadian Press

