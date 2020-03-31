Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Ontario schools to remain closed until May

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:52 am
Updated March 31, 2020 10:52 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford calls April 6 return to school ‘not realistic’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on March 23 that the previously planned April 6 return date for schools in the province "at this point is not realistic," and said Education Minister Stephen Lecce would speak about it more in the coming days.

Global News has learned schools in Ontario will be closed until at least early May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make the announcement in a press conference Tuesday.

Earlier in March, Lecce ordered that all schools close for two weeks following March break, with a return date of April 6.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peel, Toronto school boards looking at teacher-led online education for April 6

On March 23, Premier Doug Ford said the April 6 date was “not realistic” and added that more information about the school year would be coming from the government in the coming days.

In addition to announcing the extension of the school closures, Lecce is expected to announce an e-learning plan for students in order to keep course work going.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario schools won’t reopen on April 6, Premier Doug Ford says

The director of education at the province’s largest school board told parents Monday night they are developing a plan to connect teachers to students and “restore teacher-led learning to the greatest extent possible as of April 6.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

TDSB’s John Molloy says staff have been trying to determine the devices and internet access families have in the meantime.

— With files from Travis Dhanraj and The Canadian Press


CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsStephen LecceE-learning Coronaviruse-learning COVID-19Ontario Government E-learning
