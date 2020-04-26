Ontario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14,432.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since April 13.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 835.

Eight thousand cases are considered resolved, which makes up over 55 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 12,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 229,638. Over 7,400 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 938 (up by 13), with 252 in intensive care (up by seven) and 195 on a ventilator (no change). Under 12 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Sunday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.1 per cent compared to the day prior, while Saturday saw an increase of 3.5 per cent and Friday saw five per cent.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Under 42 per cent of cases are male, with 57.4 per cent reported in females. Nearly 140 cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 320 cases, or 2.2 per cent

20 to 39: 3,292 cases, or 22.8 per cent

40 to 59: 4,391 cases, or 30.4 per cent

60 to 79: 3,207 cases, or 22.2 per cent

80 and over: 3,213 cases, or 22.3 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 654 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 29. There are currently 147 outbreaks reported in the province’s long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,520 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,161 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

