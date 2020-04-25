Canada
Coronavirus outbreak: Dozens gather outside Ontario legislature to protest COVID-19 measures

Dozens of people gathered outside Queen’s Park in Toronto on Saturday waving flags and holding signs as they protested the ongoing state of emergency, with many calling for an end to the “shutdown.” While Ontario health officials say the province has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections, they and Premier Doug Ford say that measures must be rolled back slowly in order to ensure safety for the overall public.

