Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 25

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 476 cases, 48 deaths

Ontario reported 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 13,995.

Forty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 811.

Over 7,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up over half of all confirmed cases.

Saturday marks the lowest reported increase in cases since April 13.

Ford slams Toronto protest against coronavirus-related restrictions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed a group of people protesting coronavirus-related restrictions outside Queen’s Park on Saturday, calling them a “bunch of yahoos.”

Around 100 protesters gathered outside of the legislature demanding an easing of restrictions that officials have implemented in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s reckless to do what they’re doing and personally I think it’s selfish,” Ford said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford blasts 'bunch of yahoos' protesting COVID-19 restrictions outside Queen's Park

Outbreak surges in Toronto homeless community

A coronavirus outbreak has surged among Toronto’s homeless in the last 10 days with at least 135 cases.

Ten days ago, there were 30 cases of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness in the city.

Now, however, there are 88 residents at the Willowdale Welcome Centre alone who have tested positive for the disease, according to recently released data from Toronto Public Health.

Toronto to defend supports for homeless in court

The City of Toronto says it has received a notice of application regarding its support for those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

“Toronto’s Shelter, Support & Housing Administration has worked tirelessly with Toronto Public Health, other City divisions, provincial and federal governments, and the community non-profit sector to rapidly tailor solutions for the city’s most vulnerable,” city officials said in a news release.

Officials said the city will be addressing the notice of application in court.

Earlier this week, advocates threatened legal action against the city if officials didn’t step up assistance for those experiencing homelessness amid the pandemic.

Ontario announces ‘pandemic pay’ for front-line workers

The Ontario government has announced it will be providing front-line workers with a temporary “pandemic pay” raise amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The raise means eligible employees working an average of 40 hours per week will receive a total of $3,560 in additional wages.

“These people put themselves in harm’s way to care for our sick and vulnerable citizens,” Ford said in a statement.

“I am truly grateful, as are the people of Ontario, for their service, and it’s time we give something back to those who sacrifice so much day in and day out.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveils new support for front-line workers

Provincial parks to remain closed until May 31

The Ontario government announced that closures to the province’s provincial parks and conservation reserves were extended to the end of May.

The closures include car camping, backcountry camping and day-use opportunities, as well as all public buildings and access points.

“Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty,” a joint statement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said.

— With files from The Canadian Press