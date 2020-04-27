Menu

Health

Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension until June 29 due to COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 12:55 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 1:12 pm
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019.
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

Porter Airlines says it is extending its temporary suspension of all flights until June 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there are many promising signs about how COVID-19 is being contained, it is also clear that the current border restrictions, regional stay-at-home orders and limits on large gatherings will remain in place for many regions through much of May and into June,” the airline said in a statement.

“This makes it difficult for people to travel, so Porter will continue aligning its approach with the public health response.”

The airline, which operates at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport downtown, first put a pause on flights on March 21 with an initial restart date of June 1 which they said they believed was a reasonable date to reopen at the time.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto’s Porter Airlines temporarily suspends flights, lays off staff

“Our return to flying will be done in a responsible manner, taking into account health and safety precautions.”

Porter said it is waiving change and cancellation fees on all tickets and vacation packages booked up until June 29.

Bookings are available for dates beginning June 29 and onwards, the airline said.

