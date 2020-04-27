Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension until June 29 due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Porter Airlines says it is extending its temporary suspension of all flights until June 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there are many promising signs about how COVID-19 is being contained, it is also clear that the current border restrictions, regional stay-at-home orders and limits on large gatherings will remain in place for many regions through much of May and into June,” the airline said in a statement.

“This makes it difficult for people to travel, so Porter will continue aligning its approach with the public health response.”

The airline, which operates at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport downtown, first put a pause on flights on March 21 with an initial restart date of June 1 which they said they believed was a reasonable date to reopen at the time.

“Our return to flying will be done in a responsible manner, taking into account health and safety precautions.”

Porter said it is waiving change and cancellation fees on all tickets and vacation packages booked up until June 29.

Bookings are available for dates beginning June 29 and onwards, the airline said.

We’re eager to restart operations and to reunite with our team members and all of you, but everyone’s health and safety comes first. To read more visit: https://t.co/zx8XFEennc. — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) April 27, 2020