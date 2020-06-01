New rules in effect at Toronto Pearson Airport starting June 1

Toronto Pearson Airport says that in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, new policies including mandatory face masks and the barring of “meeters and greeters” from inside its terminals will take effect starting Monday.

According to airport officials, the following policies will be in effect at Pearson starting June 1:

All passengers and airport employees must wear masks/face coverings at all times.

Terminal access will be restricted to passengers who are travelling on the same day and airport employees on duty. Meeters and greeters or those dropping friends and loved ones off at the airport are not permitted to enter the terminals.

When arriving at Toronto Pearson, please exit the terminal buildings immediately upon collecting your bags from the baggage carousel.

As always, follow in-terminal signage and maintain a safe physical distance of two metres from others whenever possible.

Exceptions for wearing face masks or coverings include children under the age of two, if the person is unable to remove a face covering without assistance, if the person has trouble breathing or if a person is dining at food and beverage locations.

Exceptions for those not travelling who may still enter the terminal building include a friend or family member of a traveller who requires mobility assistance or someone who is accompanying a minor who is travelling alone.

Officials note that connecting passengers on a layover for more than one day are exempt from these same-day travel policies.

“If you’re waiting to pick up a friend or family member, our convenient cellphone waiting areas are a great option,” airport officials said in a statement.

Officials said they have added enhanced cleaning procedures at the airport. These include additional cleaning for high-touch areas such as kiosks, handrails, baggage carts, escalators and moving sidewalks, more hand sanitizer stations in key locations and regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces, washrooms and passenger processing kiosks.

When it comes to the health and safety of those working at the airport, staff and employees are also now required to wear masks or face coverings except when eating or drinking.

Staff and employees are reminded to maintain physical distancing by keeping two metres apart and not to dwell or gather in passenger areas for non-work-related reasons. Airport officials said they have also instructed employees who enter passenger areas to use amenities like food, retail services or washrooms to make their purchase and then leave the passenger area.

The access to terminal buildings will be limited to employees arriving for or departing from work, and they are also restricted to entering through certain areas within terminals 1 and 3.

New policies in effect starting today: For everyone in our terminals, masks/face coverings will be mandatory. Terminal access will also be limited to passengers who are travelling on the same day and employees on duty. Learn more: https://t.co/7ehrlP9cNN. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) June 1, 2020