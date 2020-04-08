Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies to be closed Friday, Sunday of holiday weekend

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 2:00 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 2:01 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he has duty to keep Ontarians informed despite physical distancing
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he has duty to keep Ontarians informed despite physical distancing (April 7, 2020)

Premier Doug Ford announced a break for grocery store and pharmacy workers — Friday and Sunday off for the upcoming holiday long weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The truth is that everyone working in our grocery stores and pharmacies, our truck drivers and those working the line, they have been working day and night for weeks to keep the food and medicine we need on the shelves,” Ford said during an announcement at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“One way we are saying ‘thank you,’ is making sure they have this Friday and Sunday off.”

“They deserve a break and some quality time with their families.”

READ MORE: 550 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 5,000 cases with 174 deaths

Ford added that stores will be open Thursday, Saturday and Monday onward.

“Let’s give our workers a break that they’ve earned.”

Ford also thanked truck drivers citing a “free coffee on us” happening at all 23 ONroute locations across highways 401 and 400 in the province on Wednesday.

