Coronavirus: ONroute service centres give free coffee to truck drivers on Wednesday

ONroute says it is offering free medium coffees to truck drivers on April 8 to show appreciation for their work maintaining provincial and national supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have the opportunity to serve our trucking and supply chain sectors and hope that this small token of appreciation demonstrates our gratitude for the many ways they are helping our province and country during this challenging time,” CEO of ONroute Melanie Teed-Murch said.

All 23 pit stop centres along highways 401 and 400 across the province will be able to provide the free beverages for the entire day.

ONroute said it requests truck drivers show proof such as a trucking licence or association membership.

“We continue to operate all 23 plazas across Ontario, providing 24-7 access to fuel, washrooms, food and beverages and truck parking,” Teed-Murch said. “We know it is a hard time to travel and we’re proud to offer truckers, and all travellers who are on our roads, somewhere safe and clean to stop on their journey.”

Although ONroute locations are still open, dining and seating areas are closed due to public health measures implemented by the Ontario government to physical distance and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ontario and federal governments have declared trucking an essential service as drivers transport essential goods Canadians need.

2:04 Coronavirus outbreak: Truckers work to keep supply lines open amid COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Truckers work to keep supply lines open amid COVID-19 pandemic