Coronavirus: Ontario OnRoute locations still open, seating areas blocked off

As the province continues to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, Ontario’s 23 OnRoute locations continue to operate for now but seating has been blocked off and changes have been made to some operating hours.

As of Thursday, the centres, located off of Highways 400 and 401, are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. However, dining and seating areas were closed until at least March 31 after the Ontario government declared a state of emergency.

“Our priority amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19 continues to be the health and safety of our customers who rely on OnRoute, ensuring you have somewhere safe and clean to stop on your journey,” CEO Melanie Teed-Murch wrote in a statement.

Tim Hortons and Market outlets inside the centres, gas pumps, and washroom facilities will operate around the clock. Starbucks outlets will be open between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. All other outlets will operate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The organization said it has put into place precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19, such as increased cleaning measures and frequency, retraining, temporary removal of play areas for children, removing plastic trays, and moving cream and sugar stations behind the counters.

As of Thursday morning, there were 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.