Ontario confirms 43 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 251 active cases

Ontario health officials say there are 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The provincial total now jumps to 251 active cases.

A man in his 80s from Durham is listed as needing hospitalization. All other patients are self-isolating.

Some patients had a travel history to Spain, Belgium, Canary Islands, Finland, Malta, Germany, the U.S., England, San Juan, Manila, Europe in general, or were on a cruise. Others were listed as having contracted the virus through close contact with an infected person.

Form of transmission for most patients were listed as “pending.”

The province has five resolved cases and one death. More than 16,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far. There are just under 4,000 cases under investigation.

The last time Ontario saw a large single-day jump like this was on March 15 with 42 cases.

More to come…

