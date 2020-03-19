Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says people must ‘self-police’, stresses snowbirds will have food

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to recent reports that people returning from abroad were not self-isolating when they arrived home, with some going back to work, and stressed people must self-police themselves. He also said with regards to thousands of snowbirds likely returning home, people must still self-isolate but the government would work to ensure they have access to groceries and supplies despite being unable to leave home. He also suggested people reach out to family not in self-isolation to help with groceries if they can.