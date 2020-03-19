Coronavirus: Ontario extends validity of drivers’ licences and health cards

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is extending the validity for drivers’ licences, licence plate stickers, health cards, and other documents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials made the announcement Thursday and said the purpose is to prevent the need for in-person visits to ServiceOntario, DriveTest centres, and International Registration Plan offices during the coronavirus outbreak.

“These new regulations include extensions for driver licences, licence plate validation, Ontario Photo Cards, and Commercial Vehicle Operator Registration certificates, among others,” a statement from the Ministry of Transportation said.

“Expiring and expired health cards will continue to provide access to health services. The Ministry of Transportation is also automatically extending the due dates for medical or vision reports, which both reduces the need for in-person visits, but also ensures that patients do not need to visit their doctors, helping the health system to focus on containing COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

The validation extension on these documents will continue until the situation with regards to the pandemic improves.

“The Ministry of Transportation will continue to deliver time-critical services, including Motor Vehicle Inspection Station Stock orders and Single-Trip Oversize/Overweight permits,” the statement said.

Officials are asking that people only visit Service Ontario offices if it is “absolutely necessary.”

“It’s just one less thing to worry about,” Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference.

There were 43 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the province on Wednesday — the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began — and a second COVID-19-related death.

1:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home