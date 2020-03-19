Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario extends validity of drivers’ licences and health cards

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:54 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says people must ‘self-police’, stresses snowbirds will have food
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to recent reports that people returning from abroad were not self-isolating when they arrived home, with some going back to work, and stressed people must self-police themselves. He also said with regards to thousands of snowbirds likely returning home, people must still self-isolate but the government would work to ensure they have access to groceries and supplies despite being unable to leave home. He also suggested people reach out to family not in self-isolation to help with groceries if they can.

Ontario is extending the validity for drivers’ licences, licence plate stickers, health cards, and other documents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials made the announcement Thursday and said the purpose is to prevent the need for in-person visits to ServiceOntario, DriveTest centres, and International Registration Plan offices during the coronavirus outbreak.

“These new regulations include extensions for driver licences, licence plate validation, Ontario Photo Cards, and Commercial Vehicle Operator Registration certificates, among others,” a statement from the Ministry of Transportation said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Man in his 50s is the second COVID-19 death in Ontario

“Expiring and expired health cards will continue to provide access to health services. The Ministry of Transportation is also automatically extending the due dates for medical or vision reports, which both reduces the need for in-person visits, but also ensures that patients do not need to visit their doctors, helping the health system to focus on containing COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

The validation extension on these documents will continue until the situation with regards to the pandemic improves.

“The Ministry of Transportation will continue to deliver time-critical services, including Motor Vehicle Inspection Station Stock orders and Single-Trip Oversize/Overweight permits,” the statement said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau concerned about retirees who may have lost their retirement savings

Officials are asking that people only visit Service Ontario offices if it is “absolutely necessary.”

“It’s just one less thing to worry about,” Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference.

There were 43 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the province on Wednesday — the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began — and a second COVID-19-related death.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario children stuck in Peru are coming home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Health Card RenewalOntario Licence Renewal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.