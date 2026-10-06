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Canada

Two teenagers die in head-on collision in eastern New Brunswick: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2026 12:42 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF/JJF
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New Brunswick RCMP say two teenagers are dead after a head-on collision last night in Moncton.

The Mounties say they believe a car carrying five people from Moncton crossed the centre of the road and collided with a SUV just before 7:30 p.m.

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An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl in the car were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital and later arrested, though there’s no word on charges.

A 16-year-old boy in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition, while a 14-year-old boy received minor injuries.

The SUV was carrying five people from Arkansas between the ages of 24 and 72, and police say they were all treated in hospital for minor injuries.

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