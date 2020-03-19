2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced for Ottawa, total up to 16

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Ottawa area, bringing the area’s total up to 16.

The two new cases were found in a man his 40s who had close contact with people who travelled to Spain, Belgium and the Canary Islands, and a woman in her 40s who had recently travelled to Germany and Malta. Both are currently self-isolating.

On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health also announced five new presumptive cases of the virus in the city. It’s unclear whether those cases include the two new positive cases announced Thursday morning by the province. Ottawa Public Health has yet to respond to a request for clarification.

Public health officials say the new cases they identified are currently deemed “intermediate,” since they are still awaiting test results.

“Please note that it can take up to four to five days to receive final test results,” a statement from Ottawa Public Health said.

Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, released a statement, saying she believes there is the possibility for community spread of the virus in the city, despite not having any lab test results to confirm that spread.

“Based on current confirmed cases, whose onset of illness is in the past, there could potentially be anywhere between 200 to 1,000 undetected cases in the community now.”

Etches advised that everyone in Ottawa should act as if the virus is circulating within the community.

She said it’s impossible to test for all cases since mild symptoms of the virus mimic those of the common cold, and therefore, residents should be taking precautions to protect themselves and others, especially if they feel ill.

“Having a COVID-19 test result or not does not change the actions that individuals in the community need to take — if ill with a respiratory illness, stay home — and for all of us, now is the time to limit our interactions with others as much as possible,” Etches urged.

She suggested anyone looking for more information on whether to self-isolate should consult Ottawa Public Health’s website.